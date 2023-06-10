TWITTER TO PAY CONTENT CREATORS FOR ADS SERVED IN THEIR REPLIES ELON MUSK

Hyderabad In a few weeks XTwitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies First block payment totals 5M Note the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count Elon Musk said in a tweet on SaturdayEarlier on June 7 Musk announced that his platform will provide email addresses of subscribers who opt in to content creators He said the creators will be able to leave this platform easily packing their subscribers with them if they wanted to Musk made this announcement in a tweet on WednesdayMusk s announcement led to a debate and possible scenarios with the subscribers and content creators seeking to know more of the method while some expressing concerns over privacy Some were seen asking Musk whether it would be possible for them to do the opposite of it since they have subscribers on other platforms Few wanted to know the format in which the data will be sharedLast week Linda Yaccarino took over as the new Twitter CEO According to the people familiar with the development the move was aimed at taking Twitter off from Elon Musk s plate so he gets to focus more on Tesla and SpaceX Linda has come in at a time when ad sales of Twitter has taken a plunge in the US In April it dipped by 59 per cent and the May print too was not promising for the firm According to The New York Times Twitter s US advertising revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was 88 million It was down 59 per cent from a year earlier it said In internal forecasts the company projected that ad sales would keep declining handing a tough challenge to its new chief executive the report said