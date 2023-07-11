San Francisco: Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said that "cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime" might "hit an all-time record" this week. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, "Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it."

To this, Musk replied: "Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week." Later, Musk posted: "Watching pic in pic video while scrolling this platform is great." "You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined," he said on Monday.

Also read: Meta's Threads is surging, but mass migration from Twitter is likely to remain an uphill battle

IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter's declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now. Last week, after Meta launched its Twitter-rival 'Threads', Yaccarino said "we're often imitated - but the Twitter community can never be duplicated".

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently among the top free apps on the App Store. Announcing the 100 million user sign-ups on Threads, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said: "Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's only been 5 days!" (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)