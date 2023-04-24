TWITTER A SERIOUS DANGER FOR TRADITIONAL MEDIA TO CONTROL THE NARRATIVE MUSK

New Delhi Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that his microblogging platform has become a serious danger to traditional media outlets as he restored legacy Blue check marks for influential users and celebrities Mario Nawfal Cofounder and CEO at NFT Tech and founder of International Blockchain Consulting IBC said in a tweet that he never realised how much the media hates Musk until this week Twitter gets criticised for 8 verification yet no one talks about Instagram copying the strategy at almost double the price he posted adding that the SpaceX launch despite the unsurprising explosion was a success and an incredible step forward for humanity yet the media paints it as a failure If NASA did the same thing praise would dominate headlines Something doesn t add up posted NawfalAlso read Twitter war erupts between Elon Musk Stephen King over blue tick UkraineThe Twitter CEO replied Yup Twitter is a serious danger to their ability to control the narrative Musk has always been at the loggerheads with traditional media After facing a severe backlash Muskrun Twitter last week removed governmentfunded media labels on all accounts belonging to traditional publications and digital news outlets Twitter also deleted its web page explaining the governmentfunded media labels The microblogging platform earlier placed the publiclyfunded label to the BBC account and applied the governmentfunded label to USbased NPRTwitter later placed more governmentfunded media labels on the accounts of global news outlets like Australian Broadcasting Company ABC Australia Australia s Special Broadcasting Service SBS New Zealand s public broadcaster RNZ Sweden s SR Ekot and SVT and Catalonia s TV3cat NPR decided to quit Twitter after the Muskrun platform labelled it as a governmentfunded organisation After NPR the Public Broadcasting Service PBS also left Twitter after being labelled as governmentbacked media IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed