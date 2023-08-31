Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): In a significant milestone, an engine test conducted on Wednesday at the Nellai Mahendragiri Space Research Centre turned successful after ISRO dedicated their efforts to the Gaganyaan space programme, preparing to launch humans into space.

According to ISRO officials, the intricate cryogenic engine, a crucial component for the Gaganyaan mission, is undergoing meticulous stages of manufacturing and testing in the Mahendragiri Space Research Center, located near Panagudi in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

Following the successful outcome of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is planning to send a trio of astronauts into space via the Gaganyaan mission. Its scope involves advanced research enabling human space travel approximately 400 km from Earth's surface. ISRO is unwavering in its commitment to ensure the safe return of these astronauts upon the conclusion of their research.

As a preview, ISRO is gearing up for the launch of unmanned rockets as part of the Gaganyaan mission. Additionally, an ambitious plan is in place to dispatch and assess robotic entities aboard unmanned rockets, providing a glimpse of the forthcoming human space odyssey. Consequently, the mission has generated immense anticipation within the realm of Indian space exploration.

Within this context, the recent test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine, pivotal to the Gaganyaan project, took place on August 30 at the Nellai Mahendragiri Space Research Centre. ISRO's scientific community lauded the 720-second trial as a success. The CE-20 cryogenic engine is slated for deployment in the upper stage of the LVM 3 rocket for the Gaganyaan space program. This achievement marks a significant stride forward for the Gaganyaan initiative, seen as the subsequent milestone in this ambitious endeavour.

Notably, ISRO has redoubled its efforts in the aftermath of Chandrayaan-3's success, intensifying the forthcoming phase of the Gaganyaan project, keenly observed by a global audience fascinated by India's advancements in space exploration.

