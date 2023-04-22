STUDENTS FOUND TO FARE BETTER AT ACCOUNTING EXAMS THAN CHATGPT

New Delhi Researchers found students to have fared better at accounting exams than ChatGPT OpenAI s chatbot product Despite this they said that ChatGPT s performance was impressive and that it was a game changer that will change the way everyone teaches and learns for the better The researchers from Brigham Young University BYU US and 186 other universities wanted to know how OpenAI s technology would fare on accounting exams They have published their findings in the journal Issues in Accounting Education In the researchers accounting exam students scored an overall average of 767 per cent compared to ChatGPT s score of 474 per centWhile in 113 per cent of the questions ChatGPT was found to score higher than the student average doing particularly well on accounting information systems AIS and auditing the AI bot was found to perform worse on tax financial and managerial assessments Researchers think this could possibly be because ChatGPT struggled with the mathematical processes required for the latter typeThe AI bot which uses machine learning to generate natural language text was further found to do better on truefalse questions 687 per cent correct and multiplechoice questions 595 per cent but struggled with shortanswer questions between 287 and 391 per cent In general the researchers said that higherorder questions were harder for ChatGPT to answerAlso read Twitter now tells advertisers to pay for verification or they can t run adsIn fact sometimes ChatGPT was found to provide authoritative written descriptions for incorrect answers or answer the same question different ways They also found that ChatGPT often provided explanations for its answers even if they were incorrect Other times it went on to select the wrong multiplechoice answer despite providing accurate descriptionsResearchers importantly noted that ChatGPT sometimes made up facts For example when providing a reference it generated a reallooking reference that was completely fabricated The work and sometimes the authors did not even exist The bot was seen to also make nonsensical mathematical errors such as adding two numbers in a subtraction problem or dividing numbers incorrectlyWanting to add to the intense ongoing debate about how models like ChatGPT should factor into education lead study author David Wood a BYU professor of accounting decided to recruit as many professors as possible to see how the AI fared against actual university accounting studentsHis coauthor recruiting pitch on social media exploded 327 coauthors from 186 educational institutions in 14 countries participated in the research contributing 25181 classroom accounting exam questions They also recruited undergraduate BYU students to feed another 2268 textbook test bank questions to ChatGPT The questions covered AIS auditing financial accounting managerial accounting and tax and varied in difficulty and type truefalse multiple choice short answer PTI