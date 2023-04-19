SOLAR ECLIPSE 2023 FIRST SOLAR ECLIPSE OF 2023 IS RARE HYBRID SOLAR ECLIPSE

Hyderabad 2023 s first Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan will occur on April 20th in the Hindu month of Vaishakh it will take place during the Vaishakh Amavasya or the new moon day A total of four eclipses will occur in the year 2023 out of which two will be Lunar and the other two will be SolarSignificantly the eclipse occurring on April 20th is a rare hybrid solar eclipse which takes place only a few times every century A hybrid solar eclipse takes place when the moon moves in front of the sun completely blocking the sun s light and stopping it from reaching the planet During this event some regions of the Earth experience complete darkness because the full moon casts its shadow across the entire surface of the EarthAlso read Dead satellite to crash into Earth on Wednesday no threat to humans NASAInterestingly there are three different kinds of solar eclipses total partial and annular In a total solar eclipse the moon completely blocks the sun while only its outer atmosphere is visible In a partial solar eclipse the moon partially blocks the sun and some of its light shines through In an annular solar eclipse the moon appears smaller than the sun while covering it giving us an illusion of a ring of fireThis hybrid solar eclipse will be visible only from Western Australia It is also called the Ningaloo Eclipse based on the Ningaloo coast of Australia from where it can be witnessed Unfortunately India will not be to see any portion of this eclipse be it partial or total It is necessary to take precautions while watching a solar eclipse Using filters such as a 14shaded welding glass aluminized Mylar or a black polymer You can also witness the sun using a binocular or a telescope