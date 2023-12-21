Hyderabad: Elon Musk owned micro-blogging platform, X and X Pro suffered outages globally on Thursday for 45 mins, after which the social media platform began running as usual.

X, formerly known as twitter, hit a technical glitch around 11 am. Both the website and the mobile application showed ‘Welcome to your timeline’ instead of the regular tweets on the feed.

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 64 per cent of people reported problems while using the application, 29 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection.

In India, X users in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are majorly facing issues with the micro-blogging platform.

Taking to the platform, many users reported the issues. "Anyone else having problems with Twitter? Glitches? Your own tweets and tweets of others not showing? I also had like hundreds of articles bookmarked to read later. All disappeared. Lol. I’m so mad about that," a user wrote.

"Twitter is flipping out on me and not loading on mobile, is anyone else experiencing problems?," another user posted.