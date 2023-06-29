SOCIAL MEDIA DAY 2023 UNITING DIGITAL WORLD

Hyderabad: Social Media turned out to be the rise of a new dimension of communication in the world. It has become an important means of connecting with people around the world. Social media can be the voice of those who are different from the mainstream of society and whose voices have been suppressed. To highlight all the changes that social media has brought to our lives, 'Social Media Day' is observed on June 30 across the globe.

Social Media company Mashable established June 30 as Social Media Day in the year 2010, the day is being observed since then. Social Media has emerged as a key communicator to connect families, friends, colleagues and even strangers. WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram are some of the most used social media apps around the world. In the year 2023, Social Media Day is being observed around the theme "Uniting the Digital World" to highlight the positive impacts of social media in bringing people together and creating a sense of global community.

Social media connects people with family and friends, and many people make a living out of it. The socio-economic and cultural impact of social media on the country has been revolutionary and Social Media Day acknowledges this power. Another reason why Mashable started the annual Social Media Day celebration was to appreciate the impact of social media on communication around the world. Despite all the concerns associated with social media, it has given a voice to common people and also given them many opportunities.

Social media has simplified the ways of communication around the world. With the help of it, we can present our ideas not just to our friends but also to the outside world, be it through Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. With the advent of social media, people can now easily reach a large number of people. Social media provides an opportunity for people to reconnect with their old friends and acquaintances, make new friends, and share ideas and content. The first social network was created in 1997 and was called Six Degrees', where users could create profiles, upload photos, and connect with others for the first time. The platform was closed in 2001.