Hyderabad: Did you receive a siren sound while using your phone this morning and a message popping and reading out the contents of it by itself, while you have not activated 'read out aloud' messages settings. Don't worry it is just a test message from the National Disaster Management Authority.

The agency has tested Cell Broadcasting System by sending sample alert to almost all the mobile phones in the Country. It was marked as "Severe" category and stated it to be a sample alert.

So, you don't have to do anything.

The message said, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India."

While the siren alert caught everyone off guard, the message did say that it has to be ignored and suggested no action was required from the recipients.

"Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end."

It landed on the mobile phones almost on all the android phones at 11.41 am. It is part of the 'TEST' of the "Pan-India Emergency Alert System" which is being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority, the message read.

The message which bore the date stamp and timestamp said it was aimed at enhancing "public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies".

A second message in the regional language based on geo-location was pushed by the Telecom department and it arrived at 12.04 pm.

Third one arrived in Hindi at 12.25 pm.