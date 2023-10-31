Hyderabad: Tech giants Apple, known for superior products, on Tuesday introduced the new MacBook Pro line and iMac, with the most advanced chips ever built for personal computers during the Scary Fast event.

Lakhs of tech-savvy Indians were waiting for Apple's new products and Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday, posted, "Introducing the new MacBook Pro lineup and iMac with the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer. Say hello to M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max—the latest breakthroughs in Apple silicon! # AppleEvent (sic)."

The announcement of new products by Tim Cook will enthrall Indians, who love products by Apple, which is the world's biggest company by market capitalization.

According to a report, aside from a 'faster and more efficient CPU,' the trio of chips has an improved GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) that enables ray tracing, mesh shading, and Dynamic Caching, a function that optimizes the amount of memory used by the device during tasks.

Apple's M3 processors support up to 128GB of unified memory, with the most powerful M3 Max chip featuring up to 92 billion transistors, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core CPU.

The new 24-inch iMac has an M3-flavored update that Apple claimed is twice as fast as its M1-equipped predecessor. Along with the new processor, the redesigned iMac includes a 4.5K retina display with over 1 billion colours, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a 1080p webcam.

The iMac also comes in seven colours: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, and it has up to 24GB of unified memory. The iMac also comes with colour-matched accessories, although they all have Lightning connectors. The 24-inch iMac costs USD 1,299 with an eight-core processor and USD 1,499 with a ten-core processor.