SAMSUNG UNPACKED 2024 GALAXY S24 SERIES AI FOCUSED FEATURES TO TAKE THE CENTRE STAGE

Hyderabad: Samsung is all set to begin the new year on a high, with its much anticipated event, Samsung Unpacked 2024 to take place on January 17. The smartphone maker is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones and new AI-powered features.

Where is it happening? The in-person event will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, at 10 am PST. It will also be live-streamed across Samsung’s social channels, Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.

What Samsung said? The company confirmed the date with invitations sent out to press members. "A revolutionary mobile experience is coming. Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create. The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet," the invitation read.

How to watch? "Experience the epic in everyday life like never before. On January 17, Samsung Electronics will host Unpacked in San Jose. Join us as we unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, providing an all-new mobile experience powered by AI," the invitation read.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 11.30 pm India Standard Time.

What does the next-gen Galaxy S24 offer? The company has not officially confirmed the launch of the long-rumoured Galaxy S24 series. Samsung has been boasting that its next lineup of high-end smartphones will deliver “the most intelligent mobile experience yet.”

Rumours have it that the next-generation flagship Galaxy S24 series will have a titanium build for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a revamped design with flatter edges, and regular processor and camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will likely be made available in four different models with different screen sizes.

The Galaxy S24 series is likely to use Qualcomm’s AI tech, as the new phones will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Samsung’s latest Exynos 2400 processor is designed to bring the latest AI innovations like features such as text-to-image AI generation.

Galaxy AI- Apart from the Galaxy S24 series, the focus of the event will be on Galaxy AI. Samsung previously announced Samsung Gauss, a rival to ChatGPT. The AI tool consists of three key modules. Gauss Language for understanding human language and crafting natural responses, Gauss Code assists software development for code descriptions and creating test cases, and Gauss Image allows the creation of and the modification of images.

Break from tradition- The tech company, Samsung will break its routine of launching new series phones in February. Many prominent think tanks say the reason for the company to launch its latest series early could be the pressure to regain its spot as a tech behemoth. Also, the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence in its smartphones was essential for the company to have a competitive fight with other tech giants across the world.

Earlier on January 2, Samsung announced its strategic priorities for the new year, emphasising the strengthening of the company's competitiveness through technological supremacy and adaptability to future changes.

In a joint New Year's message, co-CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee and co-CEO and President Kyung Kye-hyun outlined the strategic focus on core values, including the pursuit of "super-gap technologies," to maintain a competitive edge, reports Yonhap news agency.