Hyderabad: Samsung Electronics unveiled the Galaxy S24 family of flagship smartphones unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI. The series consists of three models, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

"The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy S24 Ultra- The Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 6.8-inch flatter display is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform which aims to deliver remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing.

A minimum of 50 per cent recycled cobalt was used in the battery, and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements were incorporated into the speakers in the Ultra model, informed the company.

Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x10 magnification thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor, said the company.

Gaming experience with S24 Ultra- For heavy gamers and streamers, Galaxy S24 Ultra has an optimal thermal control system with a 1.9 times larger vapour chamber. The 6.2 inch Galaxy S24 with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster.

Display- The Corning Gorilla Armor display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and demonstrates superior durability against damage caused by everyday scratches. "It delivers dramatically reduced reflection by up to 75 per cent in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience," said the company.

Variants- The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in three variants — 12GB+1TB , 12+512GB and 12+256GB — with a 5,000 mAh battery and offers Android 14 and One UI 6.1 experience.

The Galaxy S24 with a 4,000 mAh battery also comes in three variants — 8GB+512GB, 8+256GB and 8+ 128GB. The Galaxy S24+ with a 4,900 mAh battery offers two storage models — 12GB+512GB and 12+256GB.

Presence of AI in the S24 series- It is the AI that stole the limelight in the Samsung Unpacked event. The most notable thing to know about the AI features in Samsung's new S24 series is that they are the same whether you choose the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus or Galaxy S24 Ultra.

‘Live Translate’- The ‘Live Translate’ feature is a two-way, real-time voice and text translation of phone calls within the native app. From booking a hotel or dinner reservation to calling an Uber in a country where language may be a barrier, the feature makes it super easy to complete such tasks at ease.

‘Circle to Search’- Another key AI-enabled feature is the gesture-driven ‘Circle to Search’ with Google. With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the Galaxy S24 screen to see helpful, high-quality search results about almost everything.

‘Interpreter’- There are other useful AI features as well, like ‘Interpreter’ where live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said.

‘Chat Assist’- For messages and other apps, the ‘Chat Assist’ feature can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended.