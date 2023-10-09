RING OF FIRE NASA TO LIVE STREAM ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE OCCURRING ON OCTOBER 14 HERE IS HOW INDIANS CAN WATCH

Hyderabad: The world is getting ready for a celestial spectacle in 2023 as a rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse graces the skies on October 14. However, the extraordinary celestial display will be missed by the Indian populace, whose only solace is that they can watch it online.

The much anticipated, or rather breathtaking solar eclipse will take place from 11.29 PM (IST) on October 14 and will sign off on 11.37 PM (IST). Thus, people of India will miss out the alluring sight.

The solar eclipse will unfold, positioning the moon in front of the sun, creating a brilliant ring or annulus effect. The last time such an eclipse was visible across much of the Americas was in 2012. The 'Ring of Fire' or 'Annular' solar eclipse will captivate sky watchers on Saturday, particularly in parts of the western United States.

Indians need not put their hearts down as NASA offers a solution for enthusiasts worldwide. The official NASA broadcast on YouTube, commencing at 4:30 PM (IST) on October 14, will provide a live viewing opportunity for those unable to witness the event in person.

When does annular solar eclipse occur?- A sight to behold surfaces when the Moon is positioned at its farthest point from Earth, passing between the Sun and our planet. This results in a ring of sunlight, often referred to as the 'ring of fire'. Notably, this annular solar eclipse differs from a total solar eclipse, where the moon appears as large as the sun due to its closer proximity to Earth.

Where will the sight be visible?- The annular eclipse's path will traverse from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast on October 14. Observers in several US states will have the opportunity to view this remarkable celestial event, including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, if the weather permits as detailed by NASA. The eclipse will then journey over Mexico, Central America, and South America before concluding at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean. The duration of the eclipse at any given point in the U.S. will average between four to five minutes.