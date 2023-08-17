New Delhi: Did you receive a pop-up notification on your smartphone with the message "emergency alert: severe"? Don't fret. Know that you're not alone. The notification also includes the following text: "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE transmitted via the Cell Broadcasting System by the Government of India's Department of Telecommunication. Please disregard this message, as no action is necessary."

The flash message further conveys, "This message has been dispatched to test the Pan-India Emergency Alert System, which is being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. Its goal is to boost public safety by delivering prompt alerts during emergencies."

The alert was a trial message initiated by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to evaluate its emergency alert mechanism. Around 1:30 pm, numerous smartphones were notified with this message. Similar evaluations will be conducted regularly in various regions to gauge the effectiveness and efficiency of mobile operators and cell broadcast systems in disseminating emergency warnings, according to a statement from the Department of Telecommunications.

As per the DoT, the cell broadcast alert system is a technology that empowers the government to send vital and time-sensitive disaster management messages to all mobile devices within a specific geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.

The government has highlighted that this alert system guarantees the widespread dissemination of crucial emergency information in a timely manner. It is utilized by government agencies and emergency services to apprise the public about potential threats and keep them informed.

Cell Broadcast is frequently employed to deliver emergency alerts, including warnings about severe weather events like tsunamis, flash floods, earthquakes, and more. Indian phone users experienced a similar test alert on July 20.

Also read: HC refuses to interfere with TRAI recommendation imposing penalty on Vodafone, says TDSAT competent to deal