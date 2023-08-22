Hyderabad: Indian Chess Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa has upheld the nation's spirits to new heights by securing a spot in the FIDE World Cup finals after defeating the world number 3 chess player, American GM Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals. He also secured his participation in the upcoming Candidates Tournament in Canada, where the winner will challenge the reigning world champion, Chinese GM Liren Ding.

All eyes are now on the intense showdown between Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian Grand Master(GM) Magnus Carlsen, world number 1, in a bid to lift the World Cup title. Earlier in the tournament, Praggnanandhaa displayed his excellence by defeating world number 2, United States GM Hikaru Nakamura, underscoring his remarkable journey so far.

Amid the chess championship, the nation's gaze also turns to the space sector, where India eagerly anticipates the soft landing of its moon lander near the South Pole. After a heartbreaking setback in 2019, ISRO has again given hope to achieve a successful soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3. The space mission, comprising a propulsion module, lander, and rover, aims to achieve this feat, evoking a mix of anticipation and tension.

Also read: FIDE Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa reaches final, to face Magnus Carlsen

The upcoming lunar touchdown is set for Wednesday evening at 1804 hours. ISRO's Mission Operations Complex at ISTRAC, Bengaluru, will orchestrate the controlled descent, guiding the lander towards the moon's surface. The lander's transition to a vertical position will precede a period of hovering, allowing for visual assessment and selection of a safe landing zone.

With the rover poised within the lander, its post-landing tasks involve rolling out and executing a series of scientific experiments on the lunar terrain. As India braces for the final moments of Chandrayaan-3's mission, the collective anticipation for success and the memory of past lunar endeavours amplify the thrill and suspense surrounding this significant space endeavour.

As the whole nation holds its breath for the critical developments ahead, the convergence of triumph in the world of chess and the suspense of lunar exploration underscores India's unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Also read: ISRO: Chandrayaan -3 mission is on schedule; system checks underway, smooth sailing on