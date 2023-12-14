POWER PACKED REDMI NOTE 13 5G TO ARRIVE IN INDIA ON JAN 4

New Delhi: Global technology brand Xiaomi has revealed the launch date of its upcoming power-packed Redmi Note 13 5G Series, which is set to arrive in India on January 4, 2024.

"The #RedmiNote13 5G Series is making its grand entrance on January 4, 2024. Prepare to witness power like never before as we redefine the game. Brace for impact, the extraordinary is on its way," Xiaomi India posted on X on Wednesday.

In September, the company debuted the Redmi Note 13 series in China. The lineup consists of Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The Indian variants of the smartphone are also expected to have similar specifications.

In China, all three phones were released with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the front, but the Pro versions received a 1.5K display rather than the base variant's Full HD+ resolution.

The Redmi Note 13 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, whereas the Note 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Additionally, the higher-end Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

While the official pricing of the Redmi Note 13 series in India will be revealed only after the official launch, the Redmi Note 13 was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,199, which converts to around Rs 14,000.