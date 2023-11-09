Hyderabad: Omegle, a widely-used platform enabling global interactions with strangers, has ceased its operations after 14 years of being at work. Leif K-Brooks, the owner, cited the challenges of managing stress, and expenses and combating misuse as the driving force behind the decision.

Launched in 2009, Omegle quickly became a favoured platform for connecting with strangers due to its uncomplicated design, allowing users to swiftly transition between conversations. However, Omegle faced heightened scrutiny for its role in fostering online abuse and grooming in recent years. The platform owner K-Brooks acknowledged these concerns, citing the platform as a target for attacks, making it financially unsustainable.

Despite the difficulties, K-Brooks expressed appreciation for Omegle's positive impact, making connections across cultures, providing advice and alleviating loneliness. The platform announced its closure with the symbolic image of Omegle's logo on a gravestone. Leif K Brooks, in a statement, said that the operation of the website was "no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically."

Omegle's journey was marked by controversies, notably a case where a young American accused the platform of randomly pairing her with a paedophile. The legal battle initiated 10 years after the incident, saw Omegle's legal team denying responsibility, arguing against it being a haven for predators. K-Brooks acknowledged misuse, including heinous crimes, but highlighted the constant attacks on communication services like Omegle by a malicious subset of users.