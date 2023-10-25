Hyderabad: After the spectacular "ring of fire" solar eclipse on October 14, which regrettably eluded India's view, Indian stargazers are in for a treat with the impending celestial event - a partial lunar eclipse. On the night of October 28-29, 2023, the astronomical event will grace the night skies, offering an awe-inspiring spectacle to those who gaze upward.

Exact time- The Ministry of Science officially while announcing the approach of the celestial event revealed that the Moon will gracefully slip into the Earth's penumbral shadow on the midnight of October 28, with the umbral phase commencing at 1.06 am to 2.23 am IST on Sunday, October 29. The total duration of eclipse will be 1 hour 19 minutes, the Ministry said in a statement.

Understanding lunar eclipse- Lunar eclipses are remarkable celestial occurrences that unfold when Earth finds itself precisely positioned between the Moon and the Sun. As a result, Earth's shadow falls upon the lunar surface, creating a mesmerising celestial display that temporarily dims the Moon. In the case of a total lunar eclipse, the Moon can adopt a mesmerising reddish hue, often referred to as the "Blood Moon."

Difference between partial and total lunar eclipse- The upcoming lunar eclipse on October 29 is classified as "partial lunar eclipse," wherein the alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon is somewhat imperfect. Consequently, only a portion of the Moon will traverse Earth's umbral shadow, with this shadow waxing and waning as the eclipse unfolds. If it were a "total lunar eclipse," the Moon would be entirely engulfed by Earth's shadow, resulting in the famous "Blood Moon" effect, where the Moon takes on a striking red hue due to the scattering of shorter wavelengths of light in Earth's atmosphere.

How to watch- According to the scientists, you do not need to be equipped sophisticated instruments, like eclipse glasses, to witness this partial lunar eclipse and can be viewed by naked eyes. Therefore, all it takes is your effort to look up in the sky and locate the Moon. But do remember the timings of the eclipse (it starts six minutes after 1 am on Sunday and will be visible for the next 77 minutes). So be on time to witness the celestial event and pick your comfortable viewpoint.

Live streaming- For those unable to be in the eclipse's path, the event will be streamed live and free of charge on the Time and Date YouTube channel, ensuring that enthusiasts worldwide can partake in this celestial ballet.