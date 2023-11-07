Hyderabad: OpenAI concluded its remarkable DevDay 2023, an event that showcased groundbreaking advancements in the world of artificial intelligence. Held at the SVN West facility in San Francisco, this conference was marked by a series of exciting announcements and demonstrations with over 900 software developers in attendance.

The company have had a very unusual path. Founded as a nonprofit research institute in 2015, it catapulted to worldwide fame just under a year ago with the release of a chatbot that’s sparked excitement, fear and a push for international safeguards to guide AI’s rapid advancement.

While announcing all the latest developments, CEO Sam Altman said ChatGPT has more than 100 million weekly active users and 2 million developers, spread “entirely by word of mouth.”

Altman described a future wherein AI agents could help people with various tasks at work or home. “We know that people want AI that is smarter, more personal, more customisable, can do more on your behalf,” he said. “Eventually, you’ll just ask the computer for what you need and it’ll do all of these tasks for you.”

Here are all the details from the event you need to know-

GPT-4 Turbo- OpenAI unveiled a new version called GPT-4 Turbo that is “more capable” and can retrieve information about world and cultural events as recent as April 2023 — unlike previous versions which couldn’t answer questions about anything that happened after 2021. The latest version features a 128,000-token context window, surpassing its predecessor, Claude 2. This advanced model can even accept images as part of prompts and generate human-quality speech as output.

Custom GPTs- Altman also announced a new line of products called GPTs — emphasis on the plural — that will enable users to make their own customised versions of ChatGPT for specific tasks. According to the CEO, it is the outcome of OpenAI's commitment to making custom GPTs accessible to all, even those without coding expertise. This development signifies a significant step towards democratising AI technology.

Assistants API- OpenAI introduced the Assistants API, a game-changer for developers. It enables the creation of 'agent-like experiences' within applications, utilising generative AI models for various tasks such as data analysis and coding. It is backed by Code Interpreter, OpenAI’s in-house tool for writing and running code.

Fine-tuning for GPT-4- Customisation options have expanded to a 16K version, allowing researchers to collaborate with companies to create tailored models for specific needs.

GPT Store- OpenAI is set to launch the GPT Store, a platform where creators can list their GPT models. This marketplace will include a revenue-sharing model, offering rewards to the creators of the most useful and popular applications.

Copyright shield- OpenAI’s "copyright shield" program will provide protection to ChatGPT enterprise and API customers from potential copyright lawsuits, offering peace of mind to users.

New ChatGPT Interface- ChatGPT's interface has been revamped, featuring a simple dark background with the OpenAI logo and the phrase "How can I help you today?" This improved interface makes it easy to switch between ChatGPT and DALL-E 3.

Updated information- ChatGPT now boasts updated information sources, with data extending up to April 2023. It can also search PDFs and other documents, enhancing its capabilities.

Startup mentor- OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, demonstrated the Startup Mentor program, showcasing how it can be used to create a GPT that offers valuable advice to startup founders. This tool exemplifies the ease of creating GPTs with specific knowledge and capabilities.

The overall vision presented at DevDay 2023 illustrates OpenAI's commitment to building a world where AI becomes an enabler, unlocking unprecedented capabilities for individuals and businesses.

The GPT Store, with its revenue-sharing model, signals the birth of a new ecosystem where AI-driven creativity and entrepreneurship will flourish. OpenAI's dedication to innovation and accessibility continues to shape the future of artificial intelligence. Stay tuned for the launch of the GPT Store later this month, a development set to transform the AI landscape.

ChatGPT vs Grok- All the developments have surfaced, maybe at the right time, as ChatGPT has been awarded with its newest competitor - Grok - which billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled over the weekend on his social media platform X. Musk, who helped start OpenAI before parting ways with the company, launched a new venture this year called xAI to set his own mark on the pace of AI development.