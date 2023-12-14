OPENAI PARTNERS WITH MEDIA COMPANY AXEL SPRINGER TO STRENGTHEN INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

San Francisco: Global media and technology company Axel Springer and ChatGPT developer OpenAI have announced a partnership to strengthen independent journalism in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

OpenAI will train its generative AI models on the publisher’s content and add recent Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT.

With this partnership, ChatGPT users around the world will receive summaries of selected global news content from Axel Springer’s media brands including Politico, Business Insider, and European properties Bild and Welt, including otherwise paid content.

ChatGPT’s answers to user queries will include attribution and links to the full articles for transparency and further information, the Sam Altman-run company said in a statement.

“This partnership with Axel Springer will help provide people with new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools. We are deeply committed to working with publishers and creators around the world and ensuring they benefit from advanced AI technology and new revenue models,” says Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI.

In addition, the partnership supports Axel Springer’s existing AI-driven ventures that build upon OpenAI’s technology.

The collaboration also involves the use of quality content from Axel Springer media brands for advancing the training of OpenAI’s sophisticated large language models.