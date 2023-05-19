OPENAI LAUNCHES CHATGPT APP FOR IOS

San Francisco: Microsoft-owned OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT app for iOS so that users can use the AI chatbot on the go. For Android users, the company said that the ChatGPT app will be coming to their devices soon. "The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4's capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS," OpenAI said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The Microsoft-owned firm has started the rollout of the app in the US and said it will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. Moreover, OpenAI said that with the launch of the ChatGPT app for iOS, it is taking another step towards its mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people.

In April, OpenAI rolled out a new update that allows users to turn off their chat history in its AI chatbot ChatGPT. OpenAI said, it will not save users' earlier conversations when the chat history option is disabled and will not use those conversations to train and improve its models. "We've introduced the ability to turn off chat history in ChatGPT. Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won't be used to train and improve our models, and won't appear in the history sidebar," OpenAI said in a blogpost. (IANS)

