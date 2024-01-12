OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN TIES KNOT WITH PARTNER OLIVER MULHERIN

San Francisco: OpenAI chief Sam Altman has tied the knot with his partner, Oliver Mulherin, at a secret seaside ceremony. Altman confirmed the news in a text message to NBC News after photos of his wedding started circulating on social media on Thursday.

The pictures capture the couple exchanging vows on a beach surrounded by palm trees and a group of about a dozen guests. Oliver Mulherin, born in Australia, completed his bachelor's in computer science from the University of Melbourne in 2016 and was serving as a software engineer at Meta.

Last year, Altman and Mulherin made one of their first public appearances at a dinner honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House hosted by US President Joe Biden, the report mentioned.

X(formerly Twitter) user, who goes by the name heyBarsee, also shared images of Altman and Mulherin at the wedding ceremony.

In an interview with New York Magazine in September last year, the couple shared their desire to start a family soon. The OpenAI CEO, who was ousted from the role in November and swiftly reinstated, reflected on the roller-coaster experience in an interview with Time magazine, which later named him CEO of the year.

Altman co-founded OpenAI as a nonprofit organisation in 2015 with several tech billionaires, including Elon Musk, and as CEO, he has guided the company into becoming one of the world's hottest startups.