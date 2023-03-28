Hyderabad: In a new update to the popular microblogging platform, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced Tuesday that only verified Twitter accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations from April 15. The move was necessitated to address the issue of advanced AI bot swarms taking over Twitter, Musk claimed.

"This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason," Musk wrote in a tweet. A Twitter bot is a software that controls Twitter accounts anonymously through the Twitter API. It can autonomously tweet, re-tweet, like, follow, unfollow and even directly send messages to other accounts.

In another tweet, Musk further added that it is okay to have verified bot accounts as long as they follow the terms of service and do not impersonate a human. Bots have been a penance to the popular microblogging site as they create multiple accounts, often parody, of other Twitter users and influence users or even start hate campaigns and peddle fake news.

Earlier, in a significant development, Twitter announced that it will do away with blue ticks for legacy verified accounts from April 1. Verified blue ticks in accounts that had existed prior to Musk's takeover will be done away with unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. "To get Blue Check Verified for $7/month," Musk wrote sharing the web landing page for Twitter Blue subscription.

Musk had earlier stated that only Blue subscribers will be allowed to participate in polls organised by him. This came after a Twitter poll posted by him decided in favour of Musk leaving the platform. Around 57.5 percent wanted Musk to quit as the CEO of Twitter. The billionaire has announced a slew of measures ever since he took control of Twitter last year.