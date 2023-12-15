Number of Space Start-Ups have gone up from 1 in 2014 to 189 in 2023, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh
Published: 2 hours ago
Number of Space Start-Ups have gone up from 1 in 2014 to 189 in 2023, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: The number of Space Start-Ups has gone up from just 1 in 2014 to 189 in 2023 as per the DPIIT Start-Up India Portal, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. The investment in Indian Space Start-Ups has increased to $ 124.7 Million, he said.
The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, the government has announced the Indian Space Policy 2023, which enables end-to-end participation of Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) in all domains of Space activities. He said, due to incentives and reform in the Space sector, the other major developments and impacts are as follows:
- Some NGEs launched their own satellites. Many other Space Industries and Start-Ups are also building their own Satellites & constellations. These satellites shall contribute to applications in Agriculture, Disaster Management, Environmental Monitoring, etc.
- One NGE launched their sub-orbital launch vehicle.
- A private launchpad and Mission Control Center was established within the ISRO campus for the first time by an NGE. Sub-orbital launch by NGE is scheduled shortly.
- Private companies are exploring satellite-based communication solutions. Private players are increasingly participating in space-based applications and services.
- Satellite integration and testing facilities are coming up in the private sector.
- The local manufacturing of the satellite subsystems and Ground systems is being taken up by the private sector.
- Indian private space companies are increasingly entering into collaborations and partnerships with international space organizations and companies.
It is expected that the private sector will take up independently end-to-end solutions in satellite manufacturing, launch vehicle manufacturing, provide satellite services, and manufacture ground systems. A true force multiplier.