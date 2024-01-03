Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned X announced a new basic paid tier for verified organisations that is now available for $200 per month(₹16,790 a month) or $2,000(₹ 1,68,000 a year) per year on Wednesday.

The basic tier for verified organisations now gives them a gold check-mark badge, along with a few other benefits, for ₹16,790 per month instead of ₹82,300 per month for “full access”.

“Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits and priority support to enable faster growth on X,” the company posted.

According to reports, while X claims this new tier is “designed for smaller businesses”, the affordable plan is likely because the platform has not been able to attract businesses to pay for the more expensive plan. Businesses can subscribe to verified organisation programs from a desktop or mobile app, and the gold checkmark ensures that a business account stands out from the crowd.

Meanwhile, after removing headlines from URLs on X, the platform has started to add them back in some ways on the web. The headlines and website title pages are now appearing over the images that link to those pages, according to The Verge.

X had stopped showing headlines last year because Musk thought it would make posts look atheistically better. In November last year, he said that headlines would reappear over URL cards in an “upcoming release”.