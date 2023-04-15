MUSK CREATES AI COMPANY CALLED XAI TO TAKE ON MICROSOFTS OPENAI

New Delhi Twitter CEO Elon Musk has created a new company called XAI which will promote artificial intelligence AI in the ChatGPT era Incorporated in Nevada Texas the company has Musk as the only listed director and Jared Birchall director of Musk s family office as secretary according to a filingXAI has authorised the sale of 100 million shares for the privately held company reports Wall Street Journal Musk aims to create an AI firm to take on Microsoftbacked OpenAI the creator of the successful AI chatbot called ChatGPT Ironically it was Musk who initially invested 100 million in OpenAI but later exited the companyAlso read This AIbased smartphone app may help you quit smokingIn recent months ChatGPT and GPT4 have become a rage worldwide In March several top entrepreneurs and AI researchers including Musk and Steve Wozniak Cofounder of Apple wrote an open letter asking all AI labs to immediately pause training of AI systems more powerful than GPT4 for at least 6 monthsThe open letter came as reports surfaced that Musk tried to take control of OpenAI in early 2018 but Sam Altman and OpenAI s other founders rejected Musk s proposal Musk in turn walked away from the company and reneged on a massive planned donation according to Semafor The Twitter CEO reneged on a promise to supply 1 billion in funding but contributed only 100 million before he walked awayIn March 2019 OpenAI announced it was creating a forprofit entity so that it could raise enough money to pay for the compute power Less than six months later Microsoft infused 1 billion in OpenAI and the rest is history OpenAI s last valuation was close to 20 billion making it the most valuable company supported by AI in the world Musk has lately criticised OpenAI several times IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed