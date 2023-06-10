San Francisco Microsoft has launched a new voice chat feature to its AIpowered Bing Chat on the desktop which will let users talk to the AI chatbot by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box Currently the voice chat feature supports five languages English Japanese French German and Mandarin The company said it will add more languages soon We currently support English Japanese French German and Mandarin with more languages on the way Try asking Bing Chat How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood Microsoft said in a blogpost on Friday Moreover the company said that Bing Chat also supports texttospeech answers which will respond to your questions in its own voiceAlso read Google patches new Chrome zeroday flaw used in exploit Using voice input ask Bing Chat What s the toughest tongue twister you know the company said Meanwhile Microsoft has again increased Bing Chat s turn limit to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day Good news we ve increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day Microsoft CVP of Search amp AI Jordi Ribas tweetedOver the past couple of months the company has gradually increased the chatbot s limit to enhance its usabilityEarlier Microsoft announced that its OpenAI s DALLEpowered AI image generator was available on desktops for Edge users around the world Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see This feature will help you create images that don t yet exist right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar the company said If you ve ever found yourself in need of a very specific visual for a social post or even a PowerPoint Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need Microsoft said in a blogpost IANS