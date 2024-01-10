MERCEDES BENZ LAUNCHES AI VIRTUAL ASSISTANT IN ITS OPERATING SYSTEM

Hyderabad: The German luxury and commercial vehicle automotive brand, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a raft of developments at the CES 2024, the biggest tech show, including the new integrated MBUX Virtual Assistant.

The new Virtual Assistant uses advanced software and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a more natural and intuitive relationship with the car, with proactive support that makes the customer's life more convenient. This game-changing development takes the 'Hey Mercedes' voice assistant into a whole new visual dimension with Unity's high-resolution game-engine graphics.

Running on the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) developed in-house, its rollout starts with the vehicles on the forthcoming MMA platform (Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture). The Concept CLA Class, which celebrates its North American premiere at CES 2024, is based on this platform and likewise provides a preview of MB.OS.

Mercedes vehicles equipped with MB.OS will possess 3D navigation using the gaming engine for graphics and detailed driving directions. The navigation display will assist the driver with several key information such as nearby road signs and vehicles to create trust between safety systems and the driver.

It will also suggest specific roads and show augmented-reality instructions in real-time. The 3D navigation presents surroundings like buildings, weather conditions, and time of day, to help drivers make better decisions.

"Through advances in artificial intelligence, tomorrow's Mercedes-Benz will know its driver like never before. It will enhance and complement our customers' lives – in their cars and in other areas too. We have already made strong progress on this journey. The latest proof points on show at CES provide an exciting glimpse of what lies ahead," said Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes cars have already been designed with voice-command capabilities, allowing drivers to use the phrase, “Hey, Mercedes,” followed by a short command to do things like find a navigation destination, place a phone call, or adjust the temperature in the vehicle.

"The Mercedes-Benz user experience of tomorrow will be hyper-personalized. With generative AI, our MBUX Virtual Assistant brings more trust and empathy to the relationship between the car and the driver. Thanks to our MB.OS chip-to-cloud architecture, our future vehicles will provide customers with exactly what they need when they need it," Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG said.