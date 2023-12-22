Hyderabad: X, formerly Twitter, may be bashed or rather cursed for so many things at times but great things happen here like helping to reunite a missing kid or their best friend, a lot more. Now, the community is in a hunt for a missing Apple Airpods, which have been traced to Kerala after being reported missing in Kerala.

The owner of the prized new Apple Airpods traced them to a location in South Goa and has posted the geolocation with maps showing the actual location of his gadget.

Sharing his story on the micro-blogging platform, X, the user @niquotein sought the internet's assistance. Detailing the incident, he mentioned losing the AirPods on a bus in a Kerala National Park, where someone 'picked it up' in under two minutes. With the gadget located in South Goa for two days, the user shared a screenshot of the precise address on X, encouraging locals to collect the AirPods, if they are in the area.

''I recently lost my new airpods in kerala and this b***h a** person is travelling with it. the person is in south goa rn since 2 days, so i’m guessing they live there. does anyone here live around dr. alvaro de loyola furtado road, salcete, south goa? rt for reach, etc (sic)", the user who goes by the name - Nikhil, wrote initially in the thread he posted on X.

In a somewhat light-hearted tone, he joked in the comments, envisioning the tale he would tell his children if X assisted him in recovering his AirPods. The user also revealed activating the AirPods' lost mode, causing his number to appear when attempting to connect. ''I have activated lost mode on it, so my number pops up on the phone as soon as you try to connect,'' he noted.

The user has been consistently updating the details and track of AirPods on his X handle. Several users of the platform have come to the rescue, with some users locating the house where the stolen AirPods were situated. Some committed to retrieving the device, promising assistance if in Goa.

"There's a fully charged, mission-ready Ather 450X waiting for you at Margao. Over and out," Ather, a firm producing electric scooters, wrote in a response to a user who offered to go to Goa to retrieve the Airpods, drawing brickbats from many pointing it out as a bad marketing move.

One user humorously suggested using pepper spray and a confident demeanour to reclaim the AirPods, while another offered to dress up as Santa for a creative retrieval mission. One even tracked the house where the Airpods' location has been shown. "Airpods are in this house, Twitter, do ur thing and go get them", the user wrote.

Amused followers eagerly anticipated updates, with one user expressing their commitment to following the story. The sentiment was echoed by others, wishing the user success in the quest for AirPods reunion and speculating on the narrative's potential as a blockbuster script.

The user has received encouragement and excitement from fellow users on X, creating a sense of collective engagement in the unfolding of the serious stolen case which has now turned into an online adventure.