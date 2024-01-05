MAN FINDS HIS LOST AIRPODS DAYS AFTER IT WENT MISSING IN KERALA

Hyderabad: A man who lost his AirPods in Kerala a few days ago shared it on the micro-blogging platform has got his pods back. The man, an X user, Nikhil (@niquotein) on Friday thanked the Kerala and Goa police for their help and showed his gratitude.

Sharing the picture of his AirPods. Nikhil wrote, "CAN U BELIEVE!!? thank u to angel sanket, goa police, kerala police, twitter, find my feature, twitter and everyone who replied to this tweet! what a beautiful story. what a community-like feeling. world is so big and yet small." (sis)

In a quest to find his lost AirPods, Nikhil had earlier shared the update informing the then location of the gadget, which showed Margao police station in Goa. The user was hopeful that the person who took his AirPods must have submitted it in the police station.

He had then shared a post on X and wrote, "I recently lost my new airpods in kerala and this b***h a** person is travelling with it. the person is in south goa rn since 2 days, so i’m guessing they live there. does anyone here live around dr. alvaro de loyola furtado road, salcete, south goa? rt for reach, etc."

Reacting to Nikhil's latest post on social media, a user commented, "It'll be damn funny if you immediately dropped them on the road and they get run over by a truck." Another user wrote, "Finally.. Dont be shocked if u get approached by any OTT to make a series on this."