MAGNOLIA TREE COMPOUND INHIBITS COVID REPRODUCTION STUDY

New Delhi A compound found in the bark of magnolia tree inhibits reproduction of the SARSCoV2 virus which causes COVID19 in several types of cells and may be effective against future coronaviruses according to a study The researchers found that the compound called honokiol caused the production of infectious SARSCoV2 viral particles in treated cells to fall to around 1000th of the previous levelThe research published in the journal Microbiology Spectrum also shows that the compound inhibited replication of other highly pathogenic human coronaviruses including Middle East respiratory syndrome MERS and Severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS This suggests that it has a broad spectrum of activity and would likely also inhibit novel coronaviruses that might emerge in the future said Martijn J van Hemert Associate Professor at Leiden University in The Netherlands If honokiol can be developed into a drug possibly in combination with other compounds stockpiling it would help us to increase our preparedness for the emergence of the next coronavirus said van Hemert Broadspectrum drugs could then be used to treat early patients and prevent spread or they could be used prophylactically among healthcare workers and in highrisk groups such as among nursing home residents the researchers saidAlso read Must be ready to respond to next pandemic says WHO chiefHonokiol also has antiinflammatory properties that could be helpful in cases where patients wait until a relatively late stage of the disease to obtain medical treatment by which time the body s own inflammatory responses to the infection are causing symptoms van Hemert noted At that point inhibition of virus replication might no longer be helpful but honokiol s antiinflammatory response might mitigate the illness van Hemert explainedHonokiol inhibits a later step of the viral replication cycle one that takes place after the virus has entered the cell The researchers suspect that honokiol does so by triggering processes in the host cell that impede replication of the virus It did so in the case of the original SARSCoV2 variants and also in that of the more recent Omicron variants Our study merely provides the basis for further research into potential therapeutic applications said van Hemert It is important to mention that it is too early to claim that honokiol might be used in SARSCoV2 patients This requires much more research and if successful properly conducted clinical trials the researcher added PTI