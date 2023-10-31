MADE IN INDIA SMART GLASSES UNVEILED AT DEFENSE EXPO IN DELHI THIS EYEWEAR WILL HELP DEFENSE AND HEALTH SECTOR

New Delhi: The recently held Defense Expo at Pragati Maidan in Delhi witnessed a remarkable unveiling of state-of-the-art smart glasses, made in India. These innovative eyewear devices, has a lens which boasts of the capability to identify a person in 200 ways, are aimed at enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement, security personnel, and even healthcare professionals.

Developed by an Indian company as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, these glasses represent the culmination of extensive research spanning five years, with costs reaching into crores of rupees.

Jitendra Kochhar, the maker of these glasses, explained that they are more than just eyewear – they possess substantial computing power. When connected to a central database, such as the one maintained by the Home Ministry, they can cross-reference their visuals with criminal data.

"This feature is set to greatly enhance the capabilities of security personnel in crowded areas, including railway stations, bus stands, airports, and more, allowing them to identify potential threats swiftly. Additionally, the glasses come equipped with a built-in screen to display pertinent information about the identified individuals", Kochhar said.

According to him, the smart glasses also support remote surveillance when connected to mobile or computer control rooms, enabling real-time tracking and information sharing. These smart eyewear can take pictures, and record videos with geolocation.

These glasses harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), utilising 200 data points for facial recognition. If even 25 of these data points match, the glasses can instantly flag the match. When connected to a central server, these smart glasses can store, access and sort data sets of up to one crore individuals.

The glasses can be connected to mobile devices even in challenging terrains, making it possible to store (in-device) data on up to 10,000 people. These powerful set of eyes have been deployed by the Manipur Police on a trial basis and have garnered interest from foreign law enforcement agencies.

Kochhar said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, these eyewears healthcare professionals were able to remotely treat patients using these glasses. Attendants or nurses near the patients don the glasses, transmitting live images to doctors who can then provide necessary medical care."