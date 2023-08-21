Hyderabad: With aim to inspire not only the next generation scientists, engineers, and innovators but also the school students and the people of the country in general, ISRO has arranged for a live coverage of the event accessible through various platforms, including ISRO's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and DD National TV channel. The space agency has also extended an invitation to schools and educational institutions across the country to actively participate in this historic moment.

In a statement issued by ISRO, the space agency said, “India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration”.

“This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:27 Hrs. IST. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel,” the statement read.

“The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” the statement added.

In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the nation are invited to play an active role in this historic event. The institutions are invited to actively publicise this event among your students and faculty and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises.

The significance of this event is not limited to the scientific community but resonates with people across the nation. The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 carries the potential to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators, fostering a culture of scientific inquiry and innovation.

Leading up to the eagerly awaited soft landing, ISRO has shared a collection of captivating images of the Moon, captured by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's Vikram lander. These images, made possible by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), provide a unique perspective of the lunar far side area. Developed by the Space Applications Centre (SAC) under ISRO, the LHDAC plays a pivotal role in ensuring a secure landing site by identifying hazardous obstacles during the descent phase.

Set to occur at precisely 6:04 pm on August 23, the soft landing will be targeted for the Moon's south polar region. A successful landing will elevate India to join the ranks of nations such as the United States, Russia, and China, which have previously achieved soft landings on the lunar surface. The meticulous planning and execution of the Chandrayaan-3 mission highlight ISRO's dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander module, consisting of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments aimed at fulfilling multifaceted mission objectives. These objectives encompass a gentle and secure touchdown on the Moon's surface, a showcase of the rover's manoeuvrability in the lunar environment, and the undertaking of vital in-situ scientific experiments. ISRO has ensured that the lander module's orbital trajectory is precisely adjusted to adhere to the predetermined timeline, affirming its readiness for the upcoming landing sequence.

As India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission takes its final steps toward the lunar surface, the anticipation and excitement within the global scientific community continue to grow. The mission's successful completion will not only mark a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey but will also serve as a source of national pride and unity. Through this endeavour, ISRO propels India further into the realm of space exploration and inspires generations to come, fostering a future where curiosity and innovation know no bounds.