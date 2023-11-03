KNOW WHO IS INDIAN NOBEL PRIZE WINNING PHYSICIST PROF S CHANDRASEKHAR AFTER WHOM ELON MUSK NAMED HIS SON

Hyderabad/London: What's in name? A Noble laureate. This what one of our Union Ministers of State, and a son of Elon Musk have in common. In a surprising revelation on X, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, shared a heartwarming tale about a conversation he had with the billionaire, Elon Musk. According to the minister, Musk disclosed to him that his son's middle name is Chandrasekhar, paying tribute to the eminent Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar.