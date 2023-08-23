New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and WWE star John Cena added their names to the list of high-profiles who had wished for the success of India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

"Root for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3," Bezos, who owns Blue Origin, posted on Instagram’s Threads platform, commenting on ISRO’s post on the mission.

Musk's reaction came after 'Newsthink' compared the budget of Chandrayaan-3 with the film Intersellar. “Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75 million) is less than the film Interstellar ($165 million),” Newsthink posted on X (formerly Twitter). Later, Musk responded, “Good for India", with an emoji of the Indian tricolour.

WWE star John Cena shared a picture of the Indian flag ahead of Chandrayaan's touchdown on the Moon's surface, leaving many fans baffled. He shared the picture of the tricolour without any caption. Fans took to the comment section to praise the personality. One gave his name an Indian spring and called him 'Jay Sinha'. "That's for Chandrayaan 3 landing today," said an excited Indian fan.

Several Indian as well as international personalities too are supercharged to witness the latest lunar mission making history. Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, R. Madhavan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor-director Rishabh Shetty lauded the space mission as they took to their respective social media accounts to send their best wishes to the scientists and the brains behind the mission as they hoped for a successful landing.

The Indian space agency is focused on landing its moon lander on Wednesday evening and is not looking at any postponement or Plan B. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg). A couple of days back, the lander got detached from the propulsion module and both are now circling the moon. The rover is inside the lander. (With IANS inputs)