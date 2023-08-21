ISRO UNVEILS FRESH IMAGES OF MOON AHEAD OF CHANDRAYAAN 3 S SCHEDULED LUNAR TOUCHDOWN

Hyderabad: In a momentous stride towards lunar exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared a series of newly captured images of the Moon, courtesy of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's Vikram lander. These images were unveiled just two days prior to the anticipated moment of touchdown on the lunar surface, evoking excitement and anticipation within the global scientific community.

The images, obtained through the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), provide a vivid glimpse of the lunar far side area. Developed by the Space Applications Centre (SAC) under ISRO, the LHDAC is a crucial component of the Vikram lander, enabling the identification of a secure landing site devoid of treacherous boulders or deep crevices during the descent phase. The agency took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to release this information, highlighting the technical prowess of India's space program.

“Here are images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC,” the agency wrote.

Scheduled to occur at precisely 6:04 pm on Wednesday, the Vikram lander's touchdown is aimed at the Moon's south polar region. If successful, this achievement will propel India into an elite group of nations including the United States, Russia, and China, who have successfully undertaken soft landings on the lunar surface.

In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the nation are invited to play an active role in this historic event. The institutions are invited to actively publicise this event among your students and faculty and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises.

ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission has been meticulously orchestrated, and its lander module is poised to establish contact with the Moon's terrain at 6.04 pm on August 23. Recent developments confirm that the Chandrayaan-3 lander module's orbital trajectory has been finely adjusted, ensuring adherence to the predetermined timeline for the soft landing endeavour. ISRO has diligently conducted internal assessments of the lander module, assuring its readiness for the forthcoming landing sequence.

Comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, the Chandrayaan-3 lander module holds the key to achieving multifaceted mission objectives. The principal goals encompass a secure and gentle touchdown on the lunar surface, an impressive demonstration of the rover's manoeuvrability in the Moon's environment, and the execution of in-situ scientific experiments of paramount importance. The lander and the rover are equipped with a range of scientific instruments tailored for the meticulous analysis of lunar characteristics.

Annapurni Subramaniam, the Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, expressed her enthusiasm for the ongoing mission, affirming the successful completion of several pivotal milestones. These incremental accomplishments include the intricate navigation of the lunar orbit and the gradual reduction of altitude, a process termed "deboosting." As the countdown to the scheduled descent continues, Subramaniam's observations emphasize the precision and dedication that have propelled the mission's progress.

ISRO's announcement of the revised timing for the powered descent on August 23, at around 17:45 hrs IST, has further heightened the sense of anticipation surrounding this remarkable endeavour. The soft landing, if achieved, will stand as a testament to India's advancements in science, engineering, technology, and industry. This pivotal moment holds the potential to inspire future generations and bolster the nation's stature in the realm of space exploration.