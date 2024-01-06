Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) is all set for its 'celestial surya namaskar' as India's first solar observatory mission, Aditya L1 is going to be injected into its final orbit today at 4 pm.

According to ISRO officials, the spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, about 1.5 million km from the Earth. The L1 point is about one per cent of the total distance between the Earth and the Sun.

The satellite, which embarked on its mission on September 2 last year from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, has traversed about 3.7 million kilometers. According to the ISRO, Aditya L1 is healthy and scientific results have already started flowing in as it has beamed back beautiful images of the full disc of the Sun.

The ISRO officials informed that a satellite in a halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultations/eclipses. It will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time, they said.

After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds, it was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 km around the Earth. The spacecraft underwent a series of manoeuvres thereafter and headed to Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1(L1), having escaped the Earth's sphere of influence.

The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

According to the space agency, Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the "most crucial information" to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields, officials said.

The major science objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission are: