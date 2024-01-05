ISRO TESTS HIGH EFFICIENCY LOW COST BATTERY FOR FUTURE MISSIONS

Bengaluru: ISRO on Friday said it has tested a new kind of battery cell which is more efficient and costs less than conventional ones. The national space agency said it has qualified 10 Ah Silicon-Graphite-anode based high energy density Li-ion cells as a low weight and low cost alternative to conventional ones being used currently.

The flight demonstration of the cells as a battery was also successfully completed by powering a resistive load onboard the POEM-3 platform of PSLV-C58, launched on January 1, the space agency said in a statement. "Based on the confidence gained through this performance, these cells are poised to be used in upcoming operational missions where 35-40 per cent battery mass saving is expected. The system finds application both in space and ground use," ISRO added.

The on-orbit voltage, current and temperature values of the battery were acquired through telemetry and found to match well with the predictions, it said.

Compared to conventional Li-ion cells which use pure graphite as anode material, this cell uses Si-Graphite composite as anode material. This helps in accommodating more Lithium ions for a given unit mass of anode material and thus improves the energy density of the cell.

In addition to the material change, this cell also employs cost-effective hardware, which is readily available and a crimped sealing based design, which reduces the hardware cost and fabrication cost significantly. The energy density of the Silicon High energy Li-ion cells is 190 Wh/kg with an operating voltage of 4.2 to 2.8 V, against Lithium-ion cells (157 Wh/kg). During the flight, the battery system worked for 21 hours in 15 orbits delivering a capacity of 8.9 Ah with final drained voltage of 0.4 V, ISRO said.