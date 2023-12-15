ISRO IS USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING IN SPACE DOMAIN OVER LAST THREE YEARS SAYS DR JITENDRA SINGH

New Delhi: Over the last three years, ISRO has been steadily leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Space domain, adapting to fast-paced technological developments in these areas, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions are being developed for Launch Vehicles, Spacecraft Operations, Big Data Analytics, Space Robotics, and Space Traffic Management, among others, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh added, "The projects and programmes in the domains of Artificial Intelligence being undertaken by the Department of Space are at different stages of feasibility studies and implementation." Major ones include –

Launch vehicle and spacecraft mission trajectory design and autonomous operations; Launch vehicle and satellites health monitoring and prediction from the telemetry data; Satellite Data Processing for Resource mapping, weather prediction, disaster prediction, geo-intelligence (object and change detection), Precision agriculture, Agroforestry etc. Humanoid robots and chatbots Space Robotics and smart manufacturing in space.

The Union Minister said, "Collaborative efforts between ISRO and Institutions like IITs, IISc are involved in the development of a few niche AI applications.

The development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence solutions are being incorporated in various ongoing projects & programmes of ISRO, based on technical feasibility and mission objectives. The cost of these AI solutions is subsumed within the overall funds allocated to the respective projects/programmes. Major ones include the Gaganyaan Program, recently accomplished Chandrayaan -3 mission, Operational Launch vehicle and Spacecraft programmes, Earth Observation data analysis, etc," Dr Jitendra Singh added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the major achievements and outcomes of Artificial Intelligence in terms of enhancing Space exploration include –

Satellite data analysis and processing of India’s remote sensing, meteorological, communication, and navigation satellites Delivery of Earth Observation applications – Crop Yield prediction, Weather Forecasting and Nowcasting, Disaster forecasting, Land Use Land Cover Maps, Urban expansion planning, Detection of encroachment, built-up, settlement, urban waterbodies, forest cover changes, roads, dams, ships, vessels etc. Interplanetary missions – Chandrayaan and Mars missions, including orbit manoeuvring and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 including identification of the landing site.