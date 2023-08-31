Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared a video of the Pragyan Rover of Chandrayaan 3 indulging in an in-situ scientific experiment near the Moon's south pole.

The ISRO shared the video from its social media account. It wrote: "In-situ Scientific Experiments Another instrument onboard the Rover confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region, through another technique."

"The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected S, as well as other minor elements. This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur (S) in the area: intrinsic?, volcanic?, meteoritic?,......?"

The video shows an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18 cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately 5 cm in proximity to the lunar surface. PRL, Ahmedabad has developed APXS with support from PRL, Ahmedabad. URSC, Bengaluru has developed the deployment mechanism, the ISRO said in the X, formerly known as Twitter, post.