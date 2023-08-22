Hyderabad: Chandrayaan3 Mission is on schedule, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in its latest update about its lunar mission, which is expected to touchdown at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement! The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs, ISRO tweeted.

IST on August 23, 2023. Here are the images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023. LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map, ISRO said.