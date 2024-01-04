It will be India’s first partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX as he wants to expand his other businesses in the country. The launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd announced. The GSAT-20 satellite weighs 4,700 kg, which exceeds the current highest spacecraft launching capacity of 4,000 kg of ISRO. NSIL said it will fully own, operate and fund the GSAT-20 high-throughput satellite, offering a capacity of 48 gigabits per second.