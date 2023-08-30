Bengaluru: Providing an update on its Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun, the ISRO has said on Wednesday the launch rehearsal and the rocket's internal checks have been completed.

The solar mission is scheduled to be launched on Sept. 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft has been designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and also to carry out in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

This will be India's first dedicated space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Indian space agency.

The spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

"The preparations for the launch are progressing", ISRO announced in a post in X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed," the space agency said.

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions, an ISRO official had said.

The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is the lead institute for the development of the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) payload. Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, has developed the Solar Ultraviolet Imager payload for the mission.

Aditya-L1 can provide observations on the corona, and on the solar Chromosphere using the UV payload and on the flares using the X-ray payloads. The particle detectors and the magnetometer payload can provide information on charged particles and the magnetic field reaching the halo orbit around L1.