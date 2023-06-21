INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE CELEBRATION OF THE SOLSTICE 2023 EMBRACING NATURES SPLENDOR

Hyderabad: The International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice occurs on June 21 across the world and serves as an important occasion to raise awareness about the profound significance of the Solstice and Equinox in various religious and ethnic cultures. The Summer Solstice occurs on June 21 every year.

This day was established by the United Nations to promote awareness around the astronomical events of Solstice and Equinox, and their significance for different religions and ethnic cultures. The Solstice is the point at which the Sun is at its greatest distance from the Earth, and the Equinox is when the Sun is above Earth's equator. A total of two Solstices occur every year. Both the Solstices and the Equinoxes have their significance in Christianity, Islam and other religions.

The initial Solstice, which occurs on June 21, is usually referred to as the 'Summer Solstice' for being the first day of summer and therefore the longest day of the year. The second Solstice, which occurs on December 21, is usually referred to as the 'Winter Solstice', for being the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year. The 'Summer Solstice' in the Northern Hemisphere occurs in June, while the 'Summer Solstice' in the Southern Hemisphere occurs in December.

Historically the Summer Solstice has been a significant period for many cultures and various rituals, festivals and events are organized during this period, with various religious, agricultural, and fertility-related themes. In recognition of this symbolism and the universality of this celebration, the United Nations established the International Day of Solstice Celebrations to promote mutual respect and neighbourliness among cultures by emphasising the significance of these rituals.