International Day for Biosphere Reserves: Reconciling conservation of ecosystems
Published: 3 seconds ago
Hyderabad: The global community marks the 'International Day for Biosphere Reserves' on November 3, in accordance with the decision made during the 41st session of UNESCO's General Conference. This annual observance serves the vital purpose of highlighting and promoting the activities of Biosphere Reserves (BR) that endeavour to harmonise the conservation of ecosystems with their sustainable use, fostering coexistence between human society and the natural world within the framework of the Man and Biosphere (MAB) Programme.
Launched in 1971, the Man and the Biosphere Programme stands as UNESCO's oldest inter-governmental scientific initiative. UNESCO Biosphere serves as a catalyst for positive change, taking the lead in local and international collaborations to address pressing global issues such as climate change and the loss of biodiversity.
What are biosphere reserves?
Biosphere reserves are ‘learning places for sustainable development’. They are sites for testing interdisciplinary approaches to understanding and managing changes and interactions between social and ecological systems, including conflict prevention and management of biodiversity. They are places that provide local solutions to global challenges. Biosphere reserves include terrestrial, marine and coastal ecosystems. Each site promotes solutions reconciling the conservation of biodiversity with its sustainable use. Biosphere reserves have shown that it is possible to live in this world while also establishing a sustainable and harmonious relationship with nature.
Importance of biosphere reserves
One of the key contributions of biosphere reserves lies in showcasing that it is indeed possible to inhabit our planet while simultaneously establishing a sustainable and harmonious relationship with nature.
Biosphere Reserves play a pivotal role in:
Gene Banks: Safeguarding the diversity of genes, plant and animal species, ecosystems and landscapes, which are under increasing threat, while recognising their contributions to food, fibre, medicines and raw materials.
Maintaining healthy ecosystems: Bolstering the preservation of life-sustaining systems by preventing soil erosion, protecting water sources and facilitating the recycling of nutrients and absorption of air and water pollutants.
Providing open classrooms: Serving as research sites to understand natural resource organisation, enabling the recreation of landscapes impacted by human activities, monitoring climate change and making informed decisions.
Land use planning: Managing land use in a participatory manner, allowing various stakeholders, including landowners, public institutions, scientists, farmers and conservation groups, to address conflicts and common interests while coordinating comprehensive land management.
Empowerment: Facilitating local governments' empowerment and cooperative problem-solving for social and environmental challenges.
Experimentation: Develop sustainable economic practices that protect not only soil, but also water, wild plant and animal species.
Environmental education: Promoting the understanding and learning of natural ecosystem dynamics, contributing to their recovery and fostering peace, harmony and the revival of traditional activities.
The World Network of Biosphere Reserves fosters international cooperation by promoting collaboration between North-South and South-South regions. It serves as a unique tool for sharing knowledge, exchanging experiences, building capacity and promoting best practices.
Currently, there are 748 biosphere reserves spread across 134 countries, including 23 transboundary sites. They are distributed as follows
- 93 sites in 33 African countries
- 36 sites in 14 Arab States
- 176 sites in 24 Asian and Pacific countries
- 309 sites in 41 European and North American countries
- 134 sites in 22 Latin American and Caribbean countries.
India actively participates in this global initiative, with 18 biosphere reserves established, 11 of which are part of UNESCO's esteemed World Network of Biosphere Reserves. These reserves cover diverse regions, from the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to the Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in Himachal Pradesh.
Function of biosphere reserves in India
Each of these biosphere reserves in India fulfils three essential functions:
Conservation function: This function revolves around the preservation and safeguarding of genetic resources, diverse species, ecosystems and picturesque landscapes, ensuring the longevity of the natural world.
Development function: At its core, this function seeks to stimulate and facilitate sustainable human and economic development, fostering a balanced coexistence between human progress and environmental preservation.
Logistic support function: This function serves as the backbone, offering vital support for comprehensive research and in-depth analysis, addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by conservation and sustainable development.