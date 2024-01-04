Hyderabad: Chip giant Intel unveiled a new enterprise-focused generative AI (GenAI) software company called Articul8 in collaboration with global investment firm DigitalBridge Group on Wednesday.

Articul8 is a generative AI (GenAI) enterprise software company focused on helping organizations solve the world’s toughest problems. Articul8’s full-stack, vertically-optimized GenAI software platform enables companies to build, deploy, and manage enterprise-grade, secure GenAI applications rapidly and cost-effectively.

Articul8's proprietary GenAI technologies are infrastructure and hardware-agnostic and deliver lasting business value by transforming customer data into actionable insights. Our team of industry veterans and AI experts have a heritage of successfully operationalizing and deploying AI at scale across a variety of mission-critical industries.

The platform delivers AI capabilities that keep customer data, training, and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. The platform also provides customers the choice of cloud, on-prem, or hybrid deployment, Intel said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners," said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

The two companies will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities and collaborate on driving GenAI adoption in the enterprise. "We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8's growth," said Marc Ganzi, DigitalBridge CEO.

Articul8 offers a turnkey GenAI software platform that delivers speed, security, and cost-efficiency to help large enterprise customers operationalise and scale AI.