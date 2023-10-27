Hyderabad: In the latest development, Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature that lets the users update their profile picture with a short or looping video in Notes.

The users can share short textual updates with their followers. Instead of just a profile photo on Notes, Instagram lovers can flaunt their selfie videos that will loop endlessly on top of their messages.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri gave a brief demonstration of how the new feature will work in a video shared to his broadcast channel. "Soon, people will be able to update their default profile photo in notes with a short, looping video. You’ll still be able to share a thought via text to accompany the video. If you start seeing videos in notes, let us know what you think," Mosseri said.

As per the demo video, a new camera icon will present on the profile picture when users start to create a note. From that icon, they can record a video to post on Notes.

Meanwhile, taking a cue from Elon Musk-owned X, which charges users and gives them more controls, Instagram is testing a feed that will only allow posts from paid verified users. Mosseri said that the company is "exploring this as a new control for people and a way for businesses and creators to get discovered".