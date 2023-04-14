INDONESIAN HACKERS ATTACKING INDIAN GOVT WEBSITES MAJOR CONCERN EXPERTS

New Delhi Cybersecurity researchers on Friday expressed concerns after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a cybersecurity alert that an Indonesian hacker group is planning to target hundreds of state and central government portals There have been reports that state and federal government websites may be targeted by an Indonesian hacktivist organisation according to a cybersecurity notice issued by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre I4C a division of the Ministry of Home AffairsAccording to the notice the Indonesian cyber attack group is purportedly targeting 1200 government websites in the country Ashish Tandon Founder and CEO Indusface said that the massive wave of attacks launched by Indonesian hackers is a major cause of concern for the central and state governmentsAlso read What is Discord the chatting app tied to classified leaks While we are rapidly advancing down the path of digital transformation there is still a major lack of attention given to cybersecurity aspects DoS and DDoS attacks are among the largest attack types as they are easy to mount and can be crippling in effect Tandon said in a statementOnpremises tools and website hosting as is the case with most government departments are inadequate to counter these threats While these might have worked a decade or two back today even hackers are using advanced cloudbased AI tech to launch attacks It is time that the government focuses on shifting its digital infrastructure to the cloud he advisedAccording to the I4C alert the Indonesian hacktivist organisation has also issued a list of government websites that it claims to be targeting In 2022 the Indian government registered 19 ransomware attacks on various government websites Last year a massive ransomware attack disrupted the systems at the All India Institute of Medical Science AIIMS crippling its centralised records and other hospital services IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed