New Delhi: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, have identified the extrusion-based metal additive manufacturing process as the most superior and cost-effective method for metal 3D printing. This innovative approach surpasses current technologies like Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Direct Energy Deposition (DED), offering enhanced cost efficiency, safety, and design freedom.

Metal additive manufacturing (metal AM) utilizes fine metal powders to construct robust and intricate components through computer-aided design (CAD) programs or 3D scanning. The layer-by-layer manufacturing process, according to Naveen Kumar Bankapalli, a Research Scholar at IIT-Mandi, provides flexibility in designing complex structures, finding applications in diverse industries such as aerospace, automotive, spare parts, heat sinks, biomedical devices, and construction materials. This versatility positions the extrusion-based process as a game-changer with implications for various sectors.

The significance of this discovery is particularly pronounced in aerospace applications, where the lightweight nature of the extrusion-based process sets it apart. Prateek Saxena, Assistant Professor at the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, IIT-Mandi, highlighted the dominance of foreign companies in the current metal additive manufacturing landscape, creating a monopoly. The aim of the research is to empower potential producers with a comprehensive understanding of the extrusion-based method, enabling independent development of the technology and breaking the monopoly.

Bankapalli emphasized that the extrusion-based process is not only more cost-effective but also less hazardous, offering greater design freedom compared to existing technologies. This research opens up new avenues for individuals, industries, and researchers to harness the benefits of metal additive manufacturing, paving the way for cost-effective mass production of metal parts.