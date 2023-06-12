HTC LAUNCHES VR HEADSET VIVE FOCUS 3 WITH PROFESSIONAL TOOLS IN INDIA

New Delhi Taiwanese consumer electronics company High Tech Computer Corporation HTC on Monday launched a new virtual reality VR headset VIVE Focus 3 with dedicated professional tools in India The new VR headset comes with a smarter ergonomic design superior audio and nextlevel insideout tracking and controllers VIVE Focus 3 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform which unlocks performance improvements including twice the CPU and GPU performance and 11x the AI processing compared to its predecessor which powers the original VIVE Focus according to the companyIt features 5K resolution with dual 25K displays a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and an ultrawide 120degree field of view for better immersion The fastswitching display panel uses real RGB subpixels practically eliminating the screen door effect The new visuals mean fine details like writing and overall fidelity are dramatically clearer allowing for software design and user interaction to be more natural HTC statedVIVE Focus 3 supports fast charging giving users a 50 per cent battery from just 30 minutes of charging and an LED indicator will let them know how much power they have left The VR headset uses an AIpowered insideout tracking algorithm for precise tracking with privacy at the forefront as all tracking data is stored in an encrypted format on the headset the company said The redesigned controllers are easy and intuitive to use and last for 15 hours on a single charge IANSAlso read After Twitter Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month